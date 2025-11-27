Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Position Decreased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

