Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,514 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 967,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,146,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,555 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 702,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 400,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.