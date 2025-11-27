Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $957,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,293 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.18.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

