1,492 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFLR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 189,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

