Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $926,000 Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,949 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 136.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,188 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,569 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 238,094 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.84 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

