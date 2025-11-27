Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $23.29

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.2857.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $98,562.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Demonty Price acquired 25,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $394,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,750. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock worth $524,573 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

