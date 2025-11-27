Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 673.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 159.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $412.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.38 and a 200 day moving average of $382.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.