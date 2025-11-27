Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

