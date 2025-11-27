Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $235,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE GE opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.75 and a 200-day moving average of $273.22.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

