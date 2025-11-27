Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9,061.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 155,217 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

