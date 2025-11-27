Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41,948.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $370.25 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.40 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

