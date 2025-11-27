Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

