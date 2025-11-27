Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,427 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.