Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,584 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28,872.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.44. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

