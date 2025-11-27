Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7%

EXC stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

