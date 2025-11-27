Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

