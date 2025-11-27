Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

