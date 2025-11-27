Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

ABT stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

