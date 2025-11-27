SCP Investment LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 1.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 512.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in First Solar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $281.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.