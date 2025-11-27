Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

