Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,299 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.26 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

