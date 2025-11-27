Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Makes New $278,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

