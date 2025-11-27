Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,976 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $127.71 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

