Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,316 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 35.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 997,259 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 19,539.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 883,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 879,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 780,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASX. Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.