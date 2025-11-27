Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,417 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

