TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

