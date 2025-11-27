Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SiTime by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $196,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.14.

SiTime Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $289.29 on Thursday. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $386.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.41.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The firm had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $971,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,811,377.31. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,213 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

