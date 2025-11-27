NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 285,502 Shares of Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,396,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,331,028.20. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 22,782.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

