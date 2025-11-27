Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Receives $187.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.4615.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,443,481 shares of company stock worth $248,591,346. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,676,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,465,851,000 after purchasing an additional 740,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,534,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

