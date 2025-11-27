Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE MSCI opened at $563.15 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.