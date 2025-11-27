Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 11,955 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total transaction of $3,458,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $3,045,200.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $264.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. China Renaissance upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $224,663,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

