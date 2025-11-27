FY2029 Earnings Forecast for CRBP Issued By B. Riley

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.82) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,787.26. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,525.18. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,674 shares of company stock worth $713,870 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.