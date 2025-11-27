Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCJ)

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Cameco had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Cameco had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to $150.00.

10/19/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/8/2025 – Cameco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.