Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 12,161 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 846,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,353,071.89. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $3,184,439.89.

On Monday, September 15th, Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00.

WSM stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

