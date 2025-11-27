Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Insider La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,055 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.64. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,548,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

