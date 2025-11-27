Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Insider La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,055 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00.
Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.64. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.
Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,548,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
