Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.