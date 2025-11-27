Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 216,767 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,767 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

