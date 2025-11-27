XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.11 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 127.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.83.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,889.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,796.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.93. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

