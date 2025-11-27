Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.690-9.890 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.3%

BURL opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.10. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

