XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 623.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,060,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $32,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,371.55. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock worth $872,099 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

