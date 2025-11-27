Maia Wealth LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 253,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,083,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after buying an additional 1,012,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

