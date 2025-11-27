Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Posts Earnings Results

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Pennon Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 542.50 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 383 and a 1 year high of GBX 624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 539 to GBX 542 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 606.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

