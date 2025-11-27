XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,607,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 466,361 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

