Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

