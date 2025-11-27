Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 on December 22nd

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ATAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

