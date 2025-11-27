Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 on December 22nd

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of ATAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.
