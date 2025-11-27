XTX Topco Ltd Buys 3,575 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 77.0% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

