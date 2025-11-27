10,957 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $401,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 138,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $221.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $312.67.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Rush bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

