CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

Shares of CMBT stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02. CMB.TECH has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

