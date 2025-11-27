Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Palace Capital had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 164.89%.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 206 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.29. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 192.50 and a one year high of GBX 235. The company has a market cap of £41.66 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.