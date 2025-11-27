Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

